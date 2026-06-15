Eager Baggu bag hunters ringed the block to get in line near 23rd Avenue and Lovejoy Street.

Baggu fans stormed opening day of the bag company’s first Portland shop, 2305 NW 23rd Ave.

A chicken pick-up window and Portland-themed mural are nearly complete at Dave’s Hot Chicken which is taking over the Santa Fe Taqueria space, 839 NW 23rd Ave.

With the opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken comes a new mural to the former Santa Fe Taqueria space on 23rd Avenue.

Rivermark Credit Union will close its downtown branch, 12O SW Taylor St., on June 30.

Playdate PDX, 1434 NW 17th Ave., closed May 31.

Republica restaurant has reopened at 100 NW 10th Ave.

Azul Kitchen and Bar, 115 NW First Ave., will open this summer.

Bar Noto, inside of Studio Noto, has applied for a limited onsite liquor license, 1932 NW Lovejoy St.