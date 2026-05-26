Burnside Bridge centennial party
Saturday, May 30, noon-5 p.m.
The Burnside Bridge is turning 100 years old, and Multnomah County is throwing a free centennial party.
On Saturday, May 30, the entire bridge will close to vehicles for a pedestrian-only festival from noon-5 p.m.
This family-friendly event honors the people, history and organizations that have shaped Portland over the last century, while looking ahead to the earthquake-ready replacement bridge Project.
On-Bridge Festival noon-5 pm: Walk, roll and explore interactive exhibits, history storytelling, kid-focused activities and even hula-hooping.
Portland Saturday Market Early Kickoff: The market has called the Burnside Bridge home since 1976. Shop small starting at 10 a.m.
Free Living Museum Tours: Tours depart from the on-bridge history booth at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., leading you through the market to the in-office museum.