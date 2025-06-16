Trash receptacle at Northwest 21st and Everett streets.

Graffiti covers all public-facing surfaces, including trash receptacles that are supposed to help keep the public realm clean and attractive. Murals and artwork may discourage vandals, but they are no guarantee, as a receptacle at Northwest 21st and Everett streets illustrates. It has been hit so often that one side has had to be entirely covered with black paint, and still graffiti returns.

There is one type of trash receptacle that seems to work—the kind with narrow strips that leave no surface wider than about an inch on which to mark up. There is no room for bold messages or images. Most of the open-design receptacles are downtown.

They also have strong padlocks, which I have never seen to be tampered with. That contrasts with the “art boxes,” which have flimsy locks that can be easily jimmied, and frequently are, leaving trash strewn across the sidewalk.

It’s a shame that things have gotten so far out of hand, but trash receptacles that are up to the challenges of our times may be a wise investment.

Padlock on open-style trash receptacle is formidable enough to prevent break-ins.

