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Marc
Aug 13

Pardon me for being repulsed by public display for all aged viewers. This bawdy performance should be held in theaters that do not allow children.

Our youth are being subjected to an adult theme that has no reason being revealed unless your goal is perversion.

Portland needs no further evidence of its moral decay.

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