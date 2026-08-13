Drag Story Time is held every Sunday at Darcelle XV Plaza, the park named for Walter Cole, the icon behind Darcelle’s, the West Coast’s longest running drag venue.
Before Story Time started on a recent Sunday, the performer Bolivia Carmichaels listened to a mix that filled the park with Madonna and Paula Abdul hits as she chatted with Downtown Clean and Safe Staff there.
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When it was finally show time, she read “My Shadow is Pink” to a small but adoring crowd. “What do you say, should I sing now?” she said, closing the book as her gown twinkled.
Little kids, that’s called a rhetorical question.
Then she belted out “Everything is Coming up Roses” from the Broadway musical “Gypsy.”
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Pardon me for being repulsed by public display for all aged viewers. This bawdy performance should be held in theaters that do not allow children.
Our youth are being subjected to an adult theme that has no reason being revealed unless your goal is perversion.
Portland needs no further evidence of its moral decay.