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Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
4h

Thank you, Autumn

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
2h

Job well done, and thank you for being a good citizen. Hopefully, Ms. Reynolds will reach out to you for feedback on legislation in the next legislative session.

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