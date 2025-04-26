Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Oddessa's avatar
Oddessa
Apr 27

As a resident of the NW I a can attest that boulders are not the solution! How do we check Multonamah County funding misguided, and honestly, ratchet "Non Profits" i.e. PPOP from mainlining addicts???

No brainer as far as I'm concerned.

Sincerely,

Your local taxpayer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CharP's avatar
CharP
Apr 30

I would say that in SE the boulders have "somewhat" worked. However with enough friends they do tend to move around a bit. I have seen camps set up amongst the boulders and they make cute little fire pits 🔥 out of them. However, the neighborhood should have a say if it impacts their community. In SE I have only seen them placed at freeway entrances and under I-205.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture