BJ Smith is excited about food, and about returning to Northwest Portland.

Top Chef alum B.J. Smith will open Say When restaurant and lounge at 305 NW 21st Ave., a spot between Everett and Glisan last occupied by Lightning Will.

Simple French classics such as croque-monsieur, croque madame, a cassoulet and pommes frites will be on the menu. Talk about local, the bread will coming from Ken’s Bakery across the street and meat from the Revel Meat Co. plant in Canby.

“We’re going with blue-collar French,” Smith said.

“We’ll also have a really good burger,” he added. Keeping things unstuffy and efficient is key.

It’s the same approach he employs at Sit Tite, his restaurant on North Interstate Avenue, where Italian food is served.

“It’s big portions and counter service there, so we can keep our prices low,” he said.

“I’m very excited to be back on 21st. I’m really glad. I can even see my first restaurant from here,” he said, referring to Smokehouse 21, which closed in 2019. “This has always been my favorite part of Portland, it feels like more like a city to me. And the best part is that I’m going to be walking to work every day.

“Living over there, there just really aren’t many places to go to get a mid-range plate of good food. My wife and I have a 13-year-old son, and we’re always looking for something that’s walkable.”

Hours will be 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The 4,000-square-foot space provides two distinct areas, with pinball and two pool tables in the back.

Smith thinks Portland is reaching a turning point.

“It definitely feels we’re getting there,” he said. “We were out yesterday, and it was just packed on the sidewalks. Everyone was smiling and happy.”

He plans to open in mid-April.