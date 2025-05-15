Cobblestones took second place to bicycles on Northwest Marshall Street near 14th Avenue.

About 25 years ago, Pearl neighborhood activists had to choose between preserving historic character and accommodating bicycles. Tracks for the new Portland Streetcar made Northwest Lovejoy Street less safe for riders, and Marshall Street was the closest alternative.

The problem with Marshall Street was that it was one of a few places in the city that retained cobble pavers from the pre-automobile era. The cobblestone streets were treasured by members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, who also worked to retain the old loading docks on Northwest 13th Avenue and make it a historic district.

But the blocks of Marshall Street between 12th and 14th avenues that still had the old stones made for bumpy bicycle riding, so something had to be done. Anne Niles, who chaired the PDNA committee negotiating with the city and Portland Streetcar, very reluctantly conceded to removal of two strips of cobblestones to allow smooth bike lanes.

The thing was, Marshall soon became just one of many designated east-west routes through the district. The lanes are stilled marked for bicycles, but they aren’t heavily used.

It was as if Sir Walter Raleigh threw down his cloak for Queen Elizabeth to step across and then she changed her mind and went in another direction.