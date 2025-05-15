Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David M Lewis's avatar
David M Lewis
18h

I also bicycle on that section of Marshall quite a bit. I’m usually coming west off 9th after crossing the Broadway bridge, or going to Safeway or down 13th. I always thought that the strips that preserved most of the cobbles while allowing bicycles to use the street represented a very good compromise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Harvey's avatar
Brian Harvey
19h

I use the Marshall Street greenway all the time on a scooter between 9th and 22nd, whether it’s to get to Safeway, the Amazon Locker at the Astro on 21st, physical therapy at Good Sam, or various other errands. It’s by far the best route for bicycles and micromobility devices doing travel east or west through the north Pearl District, especially with the “Do Not Enter (Except for Bicycles)” infrastructure between 10th and 11th and at I-405, as well as the low car traffic west of there. There are BIKETOWN stations along the route at Tanner Creek Park and 13th. Couldn’t live without it. Glad it’s there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture