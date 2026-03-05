Northwest Examiner

Bob Weinstein
This interview with Eli Arnold shows exactly why I support him — alongside Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman, MBA — to represent me, District 4, and all of Portland. And why I think you should as well.

Portland doesn’t need more ideology. We need council members who will represent all their constituents and who will work with all council members- instead of forming caucuses and meeting secretly behind closed doors to advance the Portland DSA agenda.

We need practical solutions to real problems: homelessness, public safety, struggling small businesses, and getting our budget and taxes under control. Oh- and fixing the damn potholes!

If you agree, please consider donating to their campaigns. A $25 contribution from a Portland resident is matched 10-to-1 by the city — turning your gift into $275 for the campaign.

Eli: https://www.eliforportland.com

Olivia: https://www.oliviaforportland.com

Eric: https://ez4pdx.com

