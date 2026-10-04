It’s murder on the dancefloor at BodyVox, where a choregrapher’s showcase unfolds at BodyVox’s Northwest Portland Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave. Performances are Oct. 8-10 and 15-17.

Live showcase “Creepy Cupcakes” reveals new work by Asteria Howard, who writes about her piece: “Have you ever had a night out go completely off the rails? See what happens when five divas are poisoned by a mysterious radioactive substance. As the veil grows thinner, the chaos gets thicker.”

Another dance is inspired by film noir murder mysteries, while Daniel Kirk’s dance attempts to “dive beneath the celluloid of classic Hollywood horror” films. Below is a clip from a recent rehearsal of “Creepy Cupcakes.”

Everybody Bart Simpson

PhaseOne Dance just signed a three-year lease on a space at 128 NW Marshall St. Drop-in classes for ages 16 and up are offered in hip hop, choreography and street styles that move quickly from beginning foundations to advanced. At a recent 5:30 p.m. Monday evening beginner’s class taught by instructor Stephen Goodly, students learned classic hip-hop steps such as the Bart Simpson and ATL stomp.