The deli occupies a quarter of the building, which has an ample parking lot.

The new-to-Northwest Portland sandwich shop Better Half is open in the old Food Front grocery building on NW Thurman Street. Set back from the sidewalk in a clean, airy space, it’s good to see a neighborhood business apparently thriving here with tables full of workers on their lunch breaks.

I ordered a blackened chicken salad sandwich to go. It comes on house made hoagie roll with a side of herbed potato chips.

I paid up and the owner handed the sandwich across the counter. Right away, I felt how the bag’s contents had major heft, heavier even than the hardback book I was packing. I would get a couple meals out this thing for sure.

Better Half sandwiches stand tall.

A co-worker who cares a lot about sandwiches explained the word “shredduce,” or shredded lettuce. Typically it’s made from shredded iceberg piled in a high layer atop sandwich contents. The texture allows the condiments to circulate to all areas of the sandwich rather than escape out the sides, he said. From there, he became technical, detailing his preference that the bottom slice of bread be hollowed out to make room for meats in an Italian-style sandwich.

Better Half does all this and more, and should meet the standards of exacting sandwich connoisseurs. Lighter fare is also offered,such as soups and salads.