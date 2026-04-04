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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1d

Thank you for telling the story about these bike racks/pieces of art.

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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
1d

These delightful bike racks are truly public art! Now, we need to increase our bicycle mode split from a current low of around 2% and make full use of the bicycle infrastructure in Portland.

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