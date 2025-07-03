The building at Northwest 11th and Everett streets was designed by leading Portland architect Richard Sundeleaf

The pending shutdown of the Bearing Service Co. at the corner of Northwest 11th and Everett streets marks the end of an era. The company is the last industrial holdout in a neighborhood that has changed radically during its 81 years at 1040 NW Everett St.

Owner Brian Schutzler’s grandfather started the engine-building business in 1929 on West Burnside and moved to this corner in 1944, long before anyone called it the Pearl District.

The building is a gem. It was designed by leading Portland architect Richard Sundeleaf (1900-1987), who opened his firm in 1928, and over the course of his career designed more than 3,000 residential and commercial structures around Portland.

The leasing agent for the space calls Sundeleaf's design "streamline moderne style, inspired by the machine age and aerodynamics."

The building is not protected by the National Historic Register, though its air rights have been sold, making it less tempting to redevelopers.

In the meantime, we can all enjoy Sundeleaf's wonderful wall of north and west-facing windows, and its unique recessed curved glass block corner entry, and, if you peer in any window, all kinds of exotic, mysterious old engine parts.

Briefly

Foot Traffic, a running shoe company in downtown, is moving to 814 NW 23rd Ave.

Arc’teryx is vacating its space at the corner of Northwest 23rd and Hoyt streets and moving four blocks south to 206 NW 23rd Ave.

MudPuddles Toys will close its 2305 Kearney St. location permanently July 20. Its original store in Sherwood will remain open

Dermatology spa Skin by Lovely has signed a 10-year lease for 5,000 square feet at the Slabtown Center, 2055 NW Savier St. Co-founder Jake Laban plans to be open there early next year.

Hunnnymilk at 1981 W. Burnside St. closed last month, but its East Burnside restaurant remains open.