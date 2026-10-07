One of the Pearl’s best-looking buildings, home to Bearing Service Co. machine shop for 81 years, is being transformed into a plant nursery where houseplants, exotic tropicals, cacti and handcrafted pottery will be sold. Think giant statement plants all the way down to the tiniest carnivorous plants.

Bearing Service Co. announced its closure in July 2025. The machine shop operated on the corner of NW Everett and 11th Avenue since 1944, fabricating engine parts and bearings that make metal parts glide smoothly. Designed by leading architect Richard Sundeleaf, the building has been described as “streamline, moderne style inspired by the machine age and aerodynamics.”

This will be Arium Botanicals’ second location; plant installation and maintenance will also be offered in addition to a welcoming atmosphere where plant lovers of all levels can thrive. Arium’s first store is located at 2046 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

New paint job for Bearing Service Co. building at 1131 NW Everett St. in the Pearl District, future home of Arium Botanicals.

For a previous story about Bearing Service Co., click here.