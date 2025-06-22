VERSE Barbershop recently opened in the Streetcar Lofts.

I could tell from side-glances as I passed by a few times that VERSE Barbershop, which opened recently at 1102 NW Marshall St. in the Streetcar Lofts, was no ordinary barber shop. I saw stylish men in barber chairs draped in the Mexican flag submitting to tools that included straight razors. Something modern. Something old.

Posters promoted the PDX Crusade at the Moda Center in August. A web search unlocked a clue to the shop’s name. The PDX Crusade evokes long ago campaigns by evangelist Billy Graham in our city. “VERSE” refers to Bible verse, though one has to ask to confirm the connection. The logo includes a small cross.

I found a coupon with a QR code for VERSE posted in my building. The offer was 10 percent off the first haircut. I got up the nerve to stick my head in to ask if they cut women’s hair. The reply was friendly and a slightly amused “no.”

