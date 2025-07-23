Northwest Examiner

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Danford_Balch

Danford Balch shot Mortimer Stump (26) who married his daughter, Anna (15), against his wishes.

The Chinook were “prominent figures in the extensive slave trade network of the Pacific Northwest."

I take from this that Nancy and 9 of the 12 board members are a little less opposed to slavery than child marriage.

