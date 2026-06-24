One part whiskey, one part library.

Bagels Not Bourbon is a series held at Multnomah Whiskey Library in the morning hours. It puts changemakers front and center.

“What happens when people decide they’re not waiting for the city to solve their problems?” asks Kimiko Matsuda, a human spark plug and one of the event’s organizers.

Friday’s meet and mingle presents Pearl District Business Association Bruce Studer and Peter Platt of Andina Restaurant, two people behind the Re-ignite the Pearl movement and launch of the recent Sunday Culinary Farmer’s Market.

The theme is the Pearl District’s destination-hospitality roots, or Places People Choose: how gathering, culture and community shape great neighborhoods.

Coffee, bagels and juice will be served.

Multnomah Whiskey Library, 1124 SW Alder St.

Friday, June 26, 9-11 a.m.

Get a job at the Malarkey, it won’t be boring

The restaurant that could finally wake the Pearl up is hiring. The old Oba! building is sporting a new coat of blue paint. Major construction is underway inside. When it’s complete, there will be live music, karaoke and interior spaces that ooze Portland old and new.

The Malarkey, the highly anticipated steak and fish house, needs to hire a bunch of people in time for its summer opening. Auditions will be held at the Hunt & Gather event space located next to the Malarkey, 1203 NW Glisan St., from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday, June 28, and Monday, June 29.