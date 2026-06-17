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Michaela Lowthian's avatar
Michaela Lowthian
2h

US Customs House, empty I think, would make a great North Park precinct, or a police pop-up

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Kathryn S.'s avatar
Kathryn S.
2h

Take note city council...public safety is under attack

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