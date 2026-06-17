Fourteen first responders attend to a man who went on window-breaking rampage in the Pearl District. Photos by Chris Von Rensburg.

Residents of the North Park Lofts saw “some kind of violence and stabbing” from their condo on Northwest Eighth Avenue on June 12. HOA board member Greg Harmon took photos of about a dozen officers and medics wrestling with and attending to a man as blood puddled on the pavement.

There had been no stabbing, but the violence and blood were real. Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen gave a full report the next day.

“Officers from Central Precinct were dispatched to a report of a man breaking windows with an axe as he walked along,” Allen wrote.

“When officers approached and arrested him, they noticed his foot was bleeding heavily—described as ‘gushing,’” he continued.

“The suspect was extremely violent, refused to sit down,” he wrote, and spit so forcefully that even a hood designed for this purpose did not fully shield the officers.

“Officers placed a tourniquet on his leg to try to control the heavy bleeding. However, because he was so uncooperative, the bleeding continued.”

The suspect kicked an officer, splashing him with blood and told him “he was trying to infect the officer with a disease,” wrote Allen, who believed the wounds were self inflicted.

The police believe the wounds were self-inflicted.

An ambulance took the man, identified as Martin J. Huguet, 38, to a hospital for treatment. He was later booked on charges including aggravated assault. He had two prior arrest warrants.

Harmon was extremely grateful for the Allen’s report.

“The simple fact that you took the time to write two long emails to explain what happened and the action the PPB took shows all of us you care,” Harmon replied.

“While the specifics often get skewed by rumors or assumptions, the reality can’t be ignored,” he continued. “The rapid increase in unsavory behavior and random violence this spring in the North Park Blocks between West Burnside and Glisan is well documented and escalating at an alarming rate. It is to the point where we don’t feel safe walking to World Foods for groceries in broad daylight for fear of getting attacked, stabbed or shot.”

“We wish we could do more,” Allen replied. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood.

“That said, we also know that the root of the concerning problems you describe is not simple, and those problems cannot be solved through the criminal justice system alone.

“Thank you for being involved in your community and advocating with city, county and state leadership about your concerns.”