Softball Cards’ highlight of the season was the Battle of the Birds game versus Ida B. Wells on April 22. They won the game 4-0. Courtesy of Sarah Quist

The Lincoln softball team has gotten better as the season progressed. They won against Grant, Wells, Franklin and more.

Players attribute their improvement to team chemistry. Freshman Jade Malech says everyone on the team is super positive and uplifting.

“We [make a] really good team, and everyone’s really nice, and we’re working together well,” said Malech.

Sophomore Eniya Taylor has been playing softball since seventh grade and plays third base and outfield. She started playing because she didn’t like any of the other sports she had previously tried and immediately liked it.

“I started playing softball and I was kind of naturally good at it,” said Taylor.

Taylor is also grateful for the community softball has provided.

“I feel like we’re all kind of like a family,” said Taylor. “We show up for one another, if someone’s struggling, we help them [out].”

Senior Seilah Tull joined the team this year and has loved it. Her friends on the team got her to join.

“Most of my friends were doing it, and were really convincing in making me do it, so I joined, and it’s been fun. So, I’m glad I did,” said Tull.

All of the players noticed their improvement as the season progressed.

“Our first few games were rough, but we’re definitely improving,” said Tull.

Malech echoed the same message.

“I think that we’re getting better, and we could be winning more soon,” said Malech.

Additionally, the team encourages Lincoln community members to attend their games.

“It’s fun to watch because we get very competitive and [we take] it really seriously, and we also have a lot of fun,” said Taylor.

Tull agrees and notices the impact fans have on the team.

“We do so much better with a crowd. Our attitudes are better, so we play so much better,” said Tull.