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David Meltzer's avatar
David Meltzer
Aug 18

I sure miss the days not that many years ago (maybe 20) when that space was used for high-end retail as it was designed and intended. The multi-story, flagship Banana Republic was great until it slowly shrunk in size a bit at a time until it finally closed. A quirky art exhibit is certainly better than a vacant storefront, of course, but it's just another example of a changing downtown. How Mario's still remains in business I don't know.

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