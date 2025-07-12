Pacific Northwest College of Art is located at 511 NW Broadway.

The art world likes its openings tidy. Wine poured. Work framed. Statements mounted. But the truth is, art rarely arrives that way. It’s more often shaped in the half-light of late nights, with ideas in flux and deadlines looming. Which is what makes this upcoming event worth your time.

On Friday, July 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Low-Residency MFA in Visual Studies program at Pacific Northwest College of Art opens its studio doors to the public. This isn’t a final show. It’s a midstream one.

These artists—many of them working professionals who live outside Portland—come together for a few intense summer weeks. They work inside the old 511 Federal Building at Northwest Broadway and Glisan, making work that doesn’t need to be resolved yet. It just needs to be seen.

You can wander the studios. Talk with the artists. See the rough drafts and false starts. And this one comes with a soundtrack: live performances from Evel, Dan LeVine and The Mummer throughout the evening. Add in the brutalist backdrop and you’ve got something like a public jam session for ideas—visual, musical and otherwise.

It’s free. No dress code, no gatekeeping, no pretense.

RSVP on Eventbrite if you like—but it’s Portland. You can also just show up.