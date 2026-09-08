Late Monday afternoon, Ohio mixed-media artist Kate Morgan said Sunday’s rain didn’t prevent people from visiting her booth at Art in the Pearl.

The national art fair ran Saturday, Sunday and Monday in the North Park Blocks, dampening the festival’s 30th anniversary.

The image above is Morgan’s debut at Art in the Pearl. Her figurative scenes are inspired by mythology and folklore and combine collage, paint and gold leaf. Morgan left a sterile corporate job to return to the studio, a place where she could roll up her sleeves and “get dirty.”

Having just come from an art fair in Bend, Morgan noted that Portlanders responded to her art more so than Bendonians. Call Portlanders more capable of enjoying art, call us more sensitive. Whatever the case may be, Morgan said, “I did much better here. You guys really showed up.”