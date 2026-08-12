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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
Aug 12

Why are we using armed officers? That might scare him. Should use Portland Street Response and give him a snack.

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Scott Spencer's avatar
Scott Spencer
Aug 13

Clubbing a police dog—or any dog—with a steel pipe ought to earn someone a special place in purgatory.

That kind of case also highlights a broader problem: once the arrest makes the news, the public often has no easy way to follow what happens next. Oregon should create a statewide criminal-case tracking system—perhaps called CaseTrack Oregon—that allows citizens to follow cases from charges filed through dismissal, acquittal, or completion of sentence, as applicable. The system, available at http://casetrackoregon.gov/, could work much like tracking an Amazon package: Charges Filed → Arraignment → Pretrial → Plea/Trial → Verdict → Sentencing → Sentence Completed. Citizens could follow individual cases and receive updates as they move through the system.

The same data could support a public accountability dashboard for judges and prosecutors, showing conviction and dismissal rates, sentencing patterns, case-processing times, guideline departures, appeal outcomes, and other measures, with comparisons adjusted for differences in case type and seriousness. That would also help solve a basic voting problem: Oregon asks citizens to elect judges, yet most voters have very little objective information about how an incumbent judge has actually performed. CaseTrack Oregon: From charges filed to sentence served.

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