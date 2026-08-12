Sharpshooters and canine officers were on the scene on 19th Avenue. Photo by Raymond Rendleman

A shelter-in-place alert was lifted by the Portland Police Bureau at 4:44 p.m. after officers arrested an armed suspect.

At about 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, police warned residents near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street that an armed suspect ran from officers and was hiding in the area.

The suspect was seen armed with a knife while eluding police on foot (case number 26-235171). Officers asked anyone inside the police perimeter of Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Northrup Street, Northwest 18th Avenue to Northwest 19th Avenue, to stay inside with doors and windows locked. Numerous officers were in the area and using police resources such as K9 units and drones.

Update

6:58 am

View full size image of the knife recovered

Following an investigation, and after he was cleared medically at the hospital, Joshua R. Kuras, 33, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with a law enforcement animal, attempted animal abuse and escape.