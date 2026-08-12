A shelter-in-place alert was lifted by the Portland Police Bureau at 4:44 p.m. after officers arrested an armed suspect.
At about 3 p.m. on Aug. 12, police warned residents near Northwest 18th Avenue and Northwest Overton Street that an armed suspect ran from officers and was hiding in the area.
The suspect was seen armed with a knife while eluding police on foot (case number 26-235171). Officers asked anyone inside the police perimeter of Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Northrup Street, Northwest 18th Avenue to Northwest 19th Avenue, to stay inside with doors and windows locked. Numerous officers were in the area and using police resources such as K9 units and drones.
Update
6:58 am
View full size image of the knife recovered
Following an investigation, and after he was cleared medically at the hospital, Joshua R. Kuras, 33, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, burglary, criminal mischief, interfering with a law enforcement animal, attempted animal abuse and escape.
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Why are we using armed officers? That might scare him. Should use Portland Street Response and give him a snack.
Clubbing a police dog—or any dog—with a steel pipe ought to earn someone a special place in purgatory.
That kind of case also highlights a broader problem: once the arrest makes the news, the public often has no easy way to follow what happens next. Oregon should create a statewide criminal-case tracking system—perhaps called CaseTrack Oregon—that allows citizens to follow cases from charges filed through dismissal, acquittal, or completion of sentence, as applicable. The system, available at http://casetrackoregon.gov/, could work much like tracking an Amazon package: Charges Filed → Arraignment → Pretrial → Plea/Trial → Verdict → Sentencing → Sentence Completed. Citizens could follow individual cases and receive updates as they move through the system.
The same data could support a public accountability dashboard for judges and prosecutors, showing conviction and dismissal rates, sentencing patterns, case-processing times, guideline departures, appeal outcomes, and other measures, with comparisons adjusted for differences in case type and seriousness. That would also help solve a basic voting problem: Oregon asks citizens to elect judges, yet most voters have very little objective information about how an incumbent judge has actually performed. CaseTrack Oregon: From charges filed to sentence served.