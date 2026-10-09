I stumbled upon three goats in a fenced lot on my way to meet my daughter for dinner recently. An elderly couple was taking photos and feeding them baby carrots. I later learned these goats, a small brown one and two bigger white ones, are collectively called the Petty-Goats. It didn’t take a genius to figure out why—their lot is on NW Pettygrove between 22nd and 23rd Aves. Their names are Hazel and Patty, and the small one is called Lily. She is limping. Originally brought here to manage weeds, the goats have been here for over a year.

Some neighbors have grown concerned for their welfare. A flyer announcing a rally on their behalf claims an absentee owner has left them on an empty lot without adequate food, water or medical attention.

A family-friendly rally for the goats is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 1- 5 p.m. More information can be found about the goats on a Facebook page, Pdx NW Goats, administered by Melissa Stoner. According to posts by Stoner, calls to Multnomah County Animal Services have not addressed the concerns.

The Examiner is seeking a comment from MCAS and will update this post when it is received.