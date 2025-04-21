Stephen Kucer, a retired professor at Fordham University in New York City, took several shots from the Burnside Bridge last Saturday and responded to our request to submit them.
“What I really appreciated about the rally was the great diversity of people—children, younger adults, older adults, people of various colors, LGBT and straight, well dressed, less-well dressed, PG-rated signs and R-rated signs, etc. Lots of energy and enthusiasm,” Kucer wrote.
“However, at the risk of sounding like a cranky New Yorker, I do wonder what the end result of all of this will be.”
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Wouldn’t it have been nice to see a few signs calling for an efficient and effective local government as well as complaining about the Orange Guy in DC (who certainly is a mess)? But you got to laugh at how blithely unaware most Portlanders are about how their votes for far left progressives has led the once great city of Portland into a free fall….becoming a national laughingstock of municipal and County (Multnomah) governments.
“However, at the risk of sounding like a cranky New Yorker, I do wonder what the end result of all of this will be.”
The fact that anyone might believe that protests in Portland will change anything in DC is absolutely wild.