Stephen Kucer, a retired professor at Fordham University in New York City, took several shots from the Burnside Bridge last Saturday and responded to our request to submit them.

“What I really appreciated about the rally was the great diversity of people—children, younger adults, older adults, people of various colors, LGBT and straight, well dressed, less-well dressed, PG-rated signs and R-rated signs, etc. Lots of energy and enthusiasm,” Kucer wrote.

“However, at the risk of sounding like a cranky New Yorker, I do wonder what the end result of all of this will be.”