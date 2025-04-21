Northwest Examiner

Javier
Apr 21Edited

Wouldn’t it have been nice to see a few signs calling for an efficient and effective local government as well as complaining about the Orange Guy in DC (who certainly is a mess)? But you got to laugh at how blithely unaware most Portlanders are about how their votes for far left progressives has led the once great city of Portland into a free fall….becoming a national laughingstock of municipal and County (Multnomah) governments.

The Recovering Democrat
Apr 21

“However, at the risk of sounding like a cranky New Yorker, I do wonder what the end result of all of this will be.”

The fact that anyone might believe that protests in Portland will change anything in DC is absolutely wild.

