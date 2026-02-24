Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

ERVIN SIVERSON
2h

I remember reading the proposed measure and thinking there is no way that this new tax would maintain a 5% administration costs. And it is frustrating to get nasty letters saying one hasn’t paid it when in fact one has; and to hear that a too large percentage do not pay it at all. A recent Reddit post had dozens of people writing in stating they have never paid it from day one. And look at the failure to oversee ballooning costs of other feel good tax measures, a recent report in the Oregonian showed that average costs of affordable housing is close to $1,000 per square foot, while an average build of a SFH is about $300 a square foot. I agree in the premise of the ARTS tax yet don’t trust the city or government to implement it, or any proposition or measure for that matter, just look at the mess that is M110.

Norm Frink
22m

Good column, but I'm not understanding one thing: if the arts are not currently being properly funded, why is there so much excess money in reserve? Why isn't the money being spent and who is responsible for that not happening?

