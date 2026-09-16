There will be dancing in the streets.

A car show and Portland sports team mascots will highlight the free end-of-the-summer Pearl Party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 on Northwest 13th Avenue between Glisan and Hoyt streets. Enjoy live music, food and beverages from local vendors and family friendly activities.

Take photos with the mascots between noon and 2 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association.