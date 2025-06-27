Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wesley Mahan's avatar
Wesley Mahan
3hEdited

Judi, thank you for this very rational, well-thought-out letter to Keith Wilson.

I haven't seen you recently to tell you this, but I sold my condo at NW 16th and W Burnside, mainly because of the crime and drug activity around my building. I'll be purchasing a condo in the Milwaukie area in about two weeks, and it's so serene and peaceful there, next to the river.

I hope your letter makes it's rounds of Portland political leaders, and thanks again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Janet Parker's avatar
Janet Parker
4h

Nobody could have said it better. Thank you Judi.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture