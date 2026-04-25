You have to know what you’re looking for to find a special experience.

There’s a free drop-in session at Mono Space today, a new listening space in the Pearl District. Head to a loading dock anytime between noon and 5 today on Northwest 13th Avenue between Hoyt and Irving and look for a small black and white sign. Mystery is part of the allure.

Last night’s ticketed event explored Kate Bush’s album, “Hounds of Love.”

The room has painted white brick walls and wood floors, and a few plants. You’ve entered a shrine for listening. A small bar offers wine or water, there’s incense burning. White pillows, recliners and chairs are arranged in front of large speakers. Fear not, it won’t be too loud.

Portland musician Neal Morgan led the assembled guests, thoughtfully leading us on a deep dive through her haunting work while narrating a timeline of her music from child prodigy and beyond. “Experiment with cupping your ears at a favorite part, and see how that changes [the experience],” he offered.

We began by listening to a few tracks from Kate Bush’s earliest recordings (“The Man with the Child in His Eyes” written at age 13 and recorded at age 16) and an early BBC interview that touched on how she used her voice to embody the fictional ghost Cathy for her song “Wuthering Heights.”

Then we listened to “Hounds of Love” from start to finish.

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