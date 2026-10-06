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Bob Weinstein's avatar
Bob Weinstein
1h

Thank you. The Alano Club is in my neighborhood, I walk by it frequently, and nonetheless I had exactly what it was nor an idea how extensive its programs are. Now I do.

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