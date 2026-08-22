Reflecting pools and plaza at Washington Park Reservoir. Photo courtesy Portland Water Bureau.

The Washington Park Reservoir is finally open to the public, long after the June 2025 “sneak preview” that drew enthusiastic crowds for one day.

The Portland Water Bureau is not unpacking the cause of the long wait, announcing that “crews at the Portland Water Bureau have worked through complex engineering, operations and construction challenges.”

“In June 2025, shortly before the community celebration at the site, Water Bureau leadership identified incomplete construction tasks and safety concerns that led to the difficult decision to keep the site closed to the public. While it's not ideal, large projects like this often experience prolonged construction and testing periods.”