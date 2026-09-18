The Fields Park, temporarily closed after the Aug. 2 Centennial Mill fire, will reopen at about 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, just in time for end-of-summer events, such as the annual Pearl Party the following day. The festivities are scheduled from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., between Glisan and Irving streets.

Rose, the Portland Fire’s glitter-breathing mascot will attend the Pearl Party as is Dillon T. Pickle from the Portland Pickles. The forecast calls for perfect 70s weather both days.

Rose, the Portland Fire’s glitter-breathing mascot.

The two dog parks at the park’s north end have been cleaned up in recent weeks by Rapid Response Bio-Clean crews. According to the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, the playground work is almost done, but that area will remain fenced and closed until all new sand and bark dust can be installed.

“It will be wonderful to have the park back. It’s been a challenging three years,” said Bruce Studer of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association.

Other

4:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, District 4 Portland City Councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman will be at the Fields Bar and Grill, 1139 NW 11th Ave., to talk to constituents during happy hour.

The last Yoga in the Park session happens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.