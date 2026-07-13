Boka Marimba, a high-energy African-style marimba ensemble, plays at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Couch Park as part of a free summer concert series sponsored by the Northwest District Association. The eight- to 10-piece band has performed the music of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa for more than 35 years, with bookings across the Pacific Northwest.

The group blends soprano, alto, tenor, baritone and bass marimbas, drum set, percussion and vocals.

The NWDA park concert series continues Tuesdays in July with an Oregon Symphony ensemble at Slabtown Square on July 21 and Mr. Ben at Couch Park on July 28.