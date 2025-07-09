Rendering of an 11-story low-income building at Northwest 20th and Kearney streets.

Construction cranes have grown rare in Portland these days, but local developer Parker McNulty of Carbon Group is aiming high. He recently added four floors to his plans for an apartment building at Northwest 20th and Kearney streets.

McNulty lives in the district, where his company is also based. The 11-story building would have 110 units, all affordable to households earning no more than 60 percent of the average median income for the area.

The structure would be built of hybrid timber, and the project depends on a $500,000-plus in Oregon Housing and Community Services funding.

The site spans two zoning districts: a residential zone with a 65-foot height limit and a commercial zone having a 45-foot maximum. Bonuses can be granted, but this project, which could double or triple those limits, may strain all precedents.

The Northwest District Association Planning Committee will hear a presentation by the developer and discuss the proposal at a meeting on Thursday, July 10, 8 a.m., via Zoom.