Youths “actually experience” the Lincoln statue’s plinth in this pre-2020 photo.

The city of Portland is hosting a public conversation on the planned return of the Abraham Lincoln monument at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Portland Art Museum's Mark Building, 1119 SW Park Ave.

Admission to the public forum is free, but registration is required.

According to the city website: “The conversation will feature nationally known subject matter experts in public art, conservation, history and place-keeping and include brief presentations, a panel conversation moderated by Adam Davis of Oregon Humanities, and … audience questions.

“The city plans to reinstall the restored statue in 2027 on a lower base rather than its original tall pedestal to increase accessibility and spark reflection.”

Why is it taking seven years to restore public art toppled by vandals?

The city website has a different way of describing that act: “The historic Abraham Lincoln statue was pulled down during racial justice protests in the South Park Blocks in 2020.”

In May, Darion Jones, assistant director of the Portland Office of Arts & Culture, explained the long process of restoring the statue on KOIN TV:

“We hope to add some of these additional narratives. We know that the current Lincoln monument doesn’t talk about the Dakota 38 or any of the connection in Lincoln’s history toward Oregon and tribal communities in the extent that we’d like to. And so we’re hoping that when we are ale to do this installation, we’re able to reflect a fuller version of history.

“We are hoping to also bring the sculpture closer to the public. We have a proposal right now to site Lincoln on the ground on a smaller base that will be brought closer to folks so that they can actually experience the art.”

The city promises, “Attendees will leave the event having a greater understanding of the city’s relationship to public art, monuments and history.”

The bigger question is: Will city officials leave the event with a greater understanding of that relationship?