Bob Weinstein
7h

A group of civic minded Portlanders, called Concerned Citizens, played a key role in getting the Elk restored- especially the amazing Bill Hawkins.

Bill and Kit Hawkins are currently engaged with PBOT to assure the traffic lanes are designed in such a way that a bus has sufficient room to transit past the Elk without causing any damage. So far PBOT has been responsive in this regard.

Full disclosure: I am a member of the Concerned Citizens, but played no role relative to the Elk other than supporting various communications to the City.

Paul Douglas
8h

I admit to ignorance. Has anyone ever been brought to justice for this vandalism?

