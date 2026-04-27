Engineer Richard Girling tends to his mini steam engine. All Photos: Staver Locomotives

Larry Staver, owner of Staver Locomotives, stands up when someone enters the building. He warmly greets newcomers and, more often, catches up with old friends.

The 16,000-square-foot warehouse on Northwest 29th Avenue that houses Staver Locomotives appears subdued from the outside. A simple metal door, a doorbell and a sign amply emblazoned “Staver Locomotives” are all that a passersby may see. But once inside, a new world appears: hanging string lights connected to white wooden posts combine with large skylights to create an omniscient feeling natural light. Two beige 1950s cars—a Mercedes and a Plymouth—sit across from the long and winding model train tracks.

Once a year, the Spring Steamup, as Staver calls it, transforms Staver Locomotives into a social and functioning hub for model train enthusiasts from all over the United States to test, run and work on their 1:32 model steam locomotives.

Staver expects a turnout of around 60 people for the Thursday through Sunday event, and has pastries, coffee and bottled soda sitting out for those in attendance.

The model locomotives are literally steam driven. A fuel source—either coal, butane or alcohol—is burned, which pressurizes a tank of water until the subsequent exposure to the atmosphere creates steam. This steam propels the locomotives.

The annual Steamups began not long after Staver acquired the warehouse from Frieman Bailers in 2001. The industrial design used for Frieman Bailers fits the transition to model trains well, and inspired Staver to set up the model train tracks.

Full-size 1950s autos complete the trip through time in the Staver warehouse.

Staver enjoyed playing with trains while he was growing up, but never seemed completely and wholly taken by the hobby. For him, it is as much a social activity as anything, and the constant chatter around the whistling of the steam has been his payoff.

It’s rare you see someone start their train and watch from a distance. Most tail or match the speed of the chugging metal. Understandably, you may want to be at the ready in case the locomotive needs an extra spurt of water or a slight push. But just as importantly, it’s exciting to imagine yourself matching the speed of a full size train.

“You can sort of really pretend you’re traveling through the countryside,” Staver begins. “For a moment, you’re kind of the engine traveling through time.”

Staver Locomotive is located at 2537 NW 29th Ave. (staverlocomotive.com).

Steamup schedule:

MAY 2026

Wed. May. 13 Regular Steamup

Fri. May. 15 1 pm-5 pm NMRA to visit Staver’s

Sun. May. 17 RCGRS Just Run Trains

Sat. May. 30 10 am-5 pm with NW Marine Artists

Sun. May. 31 10 am-5 pm with NW Marine Artists

JUNE 2026

Sat. June 6 RCGRS Just Run Trains

Sun. June 7 Regular Steamup

Sat. June 20 RCGRS Summer Tour

For questions about the Live Steamers schedule, email staverschedule@gmail.com