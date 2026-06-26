Former Empress and King, of the Imperial Sovereign Rose Court of Oregon, arrive at Darcelle Park Thursday evening. The park is the world’s first named after a drag queen, and Darcelle became Darcelle XV after being crowned the 15th Empress of the court.

The world’s first park named for a drag queen, Darcelle XV Plaza, opened Thursday evening under a canopy of show tunes and sequins. As it does on a proper June evening in Portland, it rained. But the sequins flashed brighter, and the makeup didn’t run.

Portland Chamber President Andrew Hoan introduced a “verklempt” Portland city councilman, Dan Ryan, who recalled when nearby streets were called Vasoline Alley, and dance clubs stayed open until 4 a.m. Ryan championed Darcelle XV Plaza from its early days.

Poison Waters ran the show, recalling the life of Walter Cole, aka Darcelle. With a well timed lift of an eyebrow: “We’ll have movies, a dog run, Shakespeare in the Park—he knew a thing or two about cross dressing.”

“This isn’t just for LGBTQ plus, this park is for everyone. There was never a table big enough for Darcelle to welcome everyone.”