By tomorrow morning, you will have had the opportunity to learn more about how our community works and the people who make it happen than most political science graduates. And it won’t cost you a dime.
The Homeless Solutions Coalition will hold a panel discussion featuring former Governor John Kitzhaber and the three candidates for Multnomah County chair. That will be at 4:30-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 909 SW 11th Ave. See flyer to register.
From 6-8:30 p.m., the NW Examiner will hold its 31st annual Community Awards at Ecotrust, 721 SW Ninth Ave. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m., so there should be plenty of time to enjoy some complimentary food and beverages after the forum ends about a mile away. It’s free, and there is no need to register.
The Community Awards will honor 10 individuals/groups who have contributed to the Northwest/Southwest neighborhoods served by the Examiner. It’s a guaranteed upper and great way to see what some of your neighbors are doing for the good of all and why they do it.
I would avoid this if I was Brim Edwards. The people represented are clearly in the status quo camp contributing to the mess we have in Portland in many ways. The government solution, housing first, the "homeless to housing continuum, continued needle and drug paraphernalia distribution, previous decriminalization, diversion, and abandoning punishment for those that break public law, will not be critiqued here as it should be. The superficial changing of civil commitment law, which has had little effect, will be touted for sure as progress, when it has led to nothing. Aside from Brim Edwards, the others represent the failed attempt by government to house people who are severely mentally ill and non-compliant with any treatment. I and a number of people are angry that the safety, civility, and beauty of some neighborhoods are adversely affected by incentivizing poor behavior. And they are under the impression that government is the solution, when in fact, the solution lies in the minds of those who choose to neglect their health, their responsibilities to their community and to themselves, by avoiding necessary treatment that is available. We should stop funding the homeless industrial complex and instead build out better fundamentals like more police, more acute care psychiatric beds in community hospitals, detox, outpatient mental health care. Support shelter and food and rely on philanthropic efforts by other like the Union Gospel Mission, or other solely independent providers of support to people in the form of housing. No more money to housing until we fix the underlying fundamentals, and even then, only rare cases that require it and are combined with full and demonstrated compliance with treatment.