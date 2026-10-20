By tomorrow morning, you will have had the opportunity to learn more about how our community works and the people who make it happen than most political science graduates. And it won’t cost you a dime.

The Homeless Solutions Coalition will hold a panel discussion featuring former Governor John Kitzhaber and the three candidates for Multnomah County chair. That will be at 4:30-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 909 SW 11th Ave. See flyer to register.

From 6-8:30 p.m., the NW Examiner will hold its 31st annual Community Awards at Ecotrust, 721 SW Ninth Ave. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m., so there should be plenty of time to enjoy some complimentary food and beverages after the forum ends about a mile away. It’s free, and there is no need to register.

The Community Awards will honor 10 individuals/groups who have contributed to the Northwest/Southwest neighborhoods served by the Examiner. It’s a guaranteed upper and great way to see what some of your neighbors are doing for the good of all and why they do it.