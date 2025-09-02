Northwest Examiner

Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
4h

I'm rapidly coming to the conclusion that we need to urgently vote out some of our city councilors as soon as possible. And recall the mayor too, especially if he continues to drive Portland into a death spiral.

Nancy in PDX
5h

Excellent Joe!

Portland Needs Leaders Who Speak Up for Its Citizens

In cities across the country, moments of everyday heroism are met with words of gratitude from those in power. In New York, a mayor once stood before cameras to commend a man who stopped an assault in a subway car. In Los Angeles, the city council publicly recognized citizens who intervened during a shooting. Even in smaller municipalities, it’s not uncommon for leaders to extend compassion and praise when residents risk their own safety to protect others.

And yet here in Portland, silence.

Recently, we’ve seen residents step in to help during violent incidents—ordinary people displaying extraordinary courage when others were in danger. These are not the actions of officials, or of institutions, but of neighbors. It is precisely the kind of civic bravery that deserves acknowledgment. But from Mayor Keith Wilson’s office, from the city council—nothing. No words of appreciation, no recognition of courage, no expression of gratitude on behalf of a shaken city.

Leadership is not only about budgets, ordinances, or carefully negotiated press releases. Leadership is about showing up, especially in moments when a community is hurting. A few words of recognition cost nothing, but they carry weight. They tell citizens: We see you. We value you. We will stand with you.

Portland is a city struggling with trust in government. Businesses are closing, families are leaving, and residents feel abandoned in their own neighborhoods. Silence in the face of community heroism is more than a missed opportunity—it is a signal that our leaders are unwilling to meet the moment.

No one expects City Hall to solve every crisis overnight. But Portlanders deserve leaders who speak with compassion, who elevate acts of courage, and who remind us that the spirit of this city is not lost. That is what true leadership looks like.

Until then, the question remains: why does it take so much for City Hall to simply say thank you?

