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Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
5h

This is such an important discussion. The County, City and the State seem to blindly espouse harm reduction and housing-first policies. They refuse to study the latest research and trends emerging in cities like LA and SFO. If they did, they'd need to acknowledge that their current policies are speeding the drug-addicted toward death, while at the same time condemning entire neighborhoods to a severe degradation in livability and safety. As Lance Orton attests, and as MANY of the folks with lived experience will agree, these policies do not serve the acutely drug addicted. Granting and encouraging the acutely drug-addicted to keep using deadly drugs simply speeds them toward death, which we are seeing ON THE STREET in the Pearl. Things are different in the age of fentanyl -- every person we see daily in the "fentanyl-fold" state is potentially very close to death. The rationale for harm-reduction no longer holds water.

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Lance Orton's avatar
Lance Orton
5h

Thank you Michelle for your advocacy on this issue. I was so glad to have been able to speak up at our last meeting with Senator Reynolds, using my lived experience as an ex-intravenous drug user to explain that harm reduction only works when it is directly connected to treatment. Otherwise it simply enables and creates more harm to both the addict and the surrounding community. I will continue to speak out in these spaces until we see true accountability. Feel free to reach out if I can help in any way in the future.

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