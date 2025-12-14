NW Examiner Editor and Publisher Allan Classen at the Examiner’s 2025 Community Awards night. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

We began 2025 with a plan to ensure the NW Examiner’s future by creating an economic model built to continue high-qualify independent journalism for decades to come. That meant supplementing advertising revenue with increased reader support while pursuing a new source: donations through the Northwest Local Journalism Foundation.

We asked you as readers to make this vision possible, and you did.

Within months, we were able to finance critical upgrades, launching a Substack webpage, acquiring new computers, phones, etc.

The website provided an immediate boost. With daily posts on a wider variety of issues, we passed 2,000 online subscribers and about 4,000 views per day. Instead of a handful of letters to the editor per month, we receive many more online comments than that per day. Although our print edition comes out once a month, we have become a daily news source, often beating all other news agencies on important events in our area.

We’re not a one-horse outfit any longer. A new team of opinion writers, photographers and reporters is extending our reach into new corners of community life, while providing expertise to help make sense of the major issues affecting our city.

Notably, print advertising also increased this year, ensuring that we can maintain our broad mailing to 20,000 households, connecting neighbors to the local companies that make our lives richer.

We have come a long way in a year, and our potential to go much further excites and inspires us. None of this would be possible without you, our readers, and we are deeply grateful.

Please consider a donation to our year-end fundraising campaign. We are well on the way of reaching our goal.

Allan Classen, president

Kevin Cosgrove, secretary

Paul Gelormino, treasurer

Northwest Local Journalism Foundation

The foundation behind the NW Examiner