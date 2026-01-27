Northwest Examiner

User's avatar
Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
8h

Yes, I agree that the response from the city agencies, the questions, and the whole process lacks any semblance of humanness. What are these people thinking? One sees what a person needs, and one then should act accordingly. The whole approach is based on such a process as to focus exclusively on civil rights, the need to consent, or participate, as if a drowning person needs to provide proof of their drowning. These situations are very much medical emergencies, much like a heart attack or stroke, or broken hip, or lacerated head bleeding profusely. Even in this case, where a person is begging for help, it is looked upon suspiciously. Cripes, let's get these people to a hospital immediately, and then we can look at matter in a more thoroughly and thoughtful way. These cases should have about 3 police officers and a couple EMT's to make sure that combative individuals or others don't get injured because sometimes they don't go smoothly. These cases require an immediate response, like a heart attack, because sometimes they end in fatalities related to undiagnosed medical conditions, or extreme stress, or exposure. The city is clearly failing here to address issues with the severely mentally ill homeless. It is really emblematic of a more general tendency to stigmatize and isolate and ignore mental health in general, both within the medical profession, and oddly, even within the mental health community.

JW's avatar
JW
2h

Does anyone know what the Portland Street Response actually does? Has anyone ever successfully called to request their services and been met with anything other than slow response (if they show up) and the handing out of water bottles? Surely the money we are pumping into that failed program would be better utilized in other areas at this point.

