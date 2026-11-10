Come swap stories, share a laugh, and raise a glass to the woman who made the Pearl feel like home.
The Pearl District Neighborhood Association invites readers to join friends and neighbors for a joyful gathering to celebrate the wit, warmth and sparkle Judie brought to the Pearl. We’ll remember the good times and all she helped make happen, from rolling up her sleeves with the Clean Team to championing neighborhood safety, supporting local businesses and welcoming new neighbors. And if Judie ever talked you into volunteering, you’ll be in good company.
If you have pictures to share of Judie, please forward them to hello@pearldistrict.org for us to put a slide show together for the 18th. Time is of the essence on this.
The Fields Bar & Grill, 1139 NW 11th Ave.
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for individual purchase.
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I regret being unable to attend the celebration of life event for Judie Dunken. My wife and I became acquainted with Judy about a decade or more ago in our committee and board work with Pearl District Neighborhood Association. She served on the Livability and Safety Committee which I chaired, and she agreed to succeed me as its Chair when I had to leave. Judie also handled multiple real estate transactions for us involving our condos in the Pearl. I can say without hyperbole that Judie was one of the most caring, optimistic, cheerful, and hardworking individuals I have ever met. She was a genuine force of nature and will be missed greatly by all of us who knew her.