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David Mitchell's avatar
David Mitchell
2h

I regret being unable to attend the celebration of life event for Judie Dunken. My wife and I became acquainted with Judy about a decade or more ago in our committee and board work with Pearl District Neighborhood Association. She served on the Livability and Safety Committee which I chaired, and she agreed to succeed me as its Chair when I had to leave. Judie also handled multiple real estate transactions for us involving our condos in the Pearl. I can say without hyperbole that Judie was one of the most caring, optimistic, cheerful, and hardworking individuals I have ever met. She was a genuine force of nature and will be missed greatly by all of us who knew her.

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