Judie Dunken 1940-2026.

Come swap stories, share a laugh, and raise a glass to the woman who made the Pearl feel like home.

The Pearl District Neighborhood Association invites readers to join friends and neighbors for a joyful gathering to celebrate the wit, warmth and sparkle Judie brought to the Pearl. We’ll remember the good times and all she helped make happen, from rolling up her sleeves with the Clean Team to championing neighborhood safety, supporting local businesses and welcoming new neighbors. And if Judie ever talked you into volunteering, you’ll be in good company.

If you have pictures to share of Judie, please forward them to hello@pearldistrict.org for us to put a slide show together for the 18th. Time is of the essence on this.

Dunken won the NW Examiner’s Civic Engagement award in 2019.