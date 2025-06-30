The Radio Cab building has some surprises inside.

I get gas at Radio Cab, in the historic brick building at 1613 NW Kearney St., but hadn’t noticed it operates a car wash. I was looking for a cheap thrill and my car was needing a shower, so I picked up my mom and we headed over. We got a little gas and then asked for the $3 wash.

It was a new experience.

. We fumbled with the code and my phone but eventually left the car in Park as directed as the water began to spray and the brushes shimmied all around us. If this seems a little different from other car washes, it is. This one utilizes “exterior rollover” in which the machinery moves around your stationary car. We both felt a pleasant kind of vertigo and left feeling it was $3 well spent.