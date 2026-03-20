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Mike Burton's avatar
Mike Burton
2h

Hard to believe that a mother would not know who her daughter is going to work for...perhaps they don't talk. I can just see the conversation: (mom) "Honey, what's up with you?" Daughter: 'Not much, Mom, I am taking a new job in Alaska. (Mom) "Well, isn't that nice? What will you be doing, running sled dogs or some such?" (Daughter), no, Mom, it's with a company that does work all over the world; in fact, that might be doing a project in Portland." Mom: Well, maybe that will bring you down here on occasion, and we can get together for coffee."

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Thomas Dodson's avatar
Thomas Dodson
2h

How about skipping the ethics investigation and have the daughter resign her position since she put her parent in that situation. We all make mistakes so lets back the train up.

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