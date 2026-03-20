When public trust is at stake, avoiding even the appearance of a conflict isn’t optional—it’s the job.

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong championed a $61 million, five-year contract with Procedeo to oversee bond-funded construction projects, choosing an out-of-state firm instead of qualified local options.

Now, according to recent reporting by The Oregonian, that same firm has hired the superintendent’s daughter.

I write as a former longtime superintendent in a regional school district in southeast Alaska. Situations like this are not theoretical to me—they are the kinds of moments that define leadership.

I take Superintendent Armstrong at her word that she did not know her daughter had applied for the position. But it strains credibility to believe that Procedeo did not know exactly who they were hiring. In an era of social media, reference checks and routine vetting, a firm does not hire a superintendent’s daughter by accident. Reporting leaves that question unresolved. Procedeo has neither confirmed nor denied knowing whose daughter they were bringing on board. That silence is telling—and easily could have been avoided.

Whether any rule was technically broken is almost beside the point. This is a test of ethical leadership.

Professional standards set by the American Association of School Administrators are unambiguous: avoiding conflicts of interest is not just about compliance with the law. It is about avoiding even the appearance that decisions could be influenced by personal relationships.

Conduct that appears questionable—even if technically permissible—can erode a leader’s credibility and damage public trust in the institution.

That is exactly the risk here.

When a major district contractor hires a superintendent’s relative, the central question is whether the district’s continued dealings with that firm leave the public confident that no conflict—real or perceived—is at work. That’s where abstract ethics end and real-world responsibility begins.

In practice, that responsibility means three things.

First, disclose the relationship immediately and fully. By all indications, that step has now occurred.

Second, recuse completely—no gray areas. If a contractor employing a family member continues doing business with the district, the superintendent must step away from any involvement related to that firm, direct or indirect, without exception.

Third, establish independent oversight. Responsibility for managing the Procedeo contract should be reassigned to another administrator, with explicit safeguards ensuring the process is insulated from influence—not just in fact, but in perception.

So far, there has been no clear indication that the second and third steps will occur. That omission matters.

Superintendent Armstrong is already leading a district under significant strain as Portland Public Schools faces declining enrollment and rising costs. But that context makes transparency and clean governance more important—not less. Separating from all matters involving a $61 million contractor is not optional in a situation like this. It is essential.

Portlanders have repeatedly approved school bonds on the promise that funds will be managed with integrity. Board members owe it to taxpayers to act: ask direct questions, demand a formal ethics review, and ensure that all ongoing relationships with Procedeo are handled by someone with no family connection to the firm.

Public trust, once questioned, is far harder to restore than it ever was to protect.