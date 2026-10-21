A Forum on Unsheltered Homelessness and Creating Real Solutions, led by a panel including former Governor John Kitzhaber, filled the First Baptist Church in downtown Portland last night.

One of the three candidates for Multnomah County chair, Julia Brim-Edwards, was not among them.

“Julia Brim-Edwards’ campaign manager decided just two days before the event to finally let us know she wasn’t attending, after being requested to attend on Aug. 27,” wrote Ken Thrasher, a member of the Homeless Solutions Coalition and co-organizer of the event. “By not being heard, she left the impression on those attending that unsheltered homelessness isn’t her top priority at the county.”

Candidates Sharon Meieran and Shannon Singleton debated their competing visions after a panel presentation by Kitzhaber; Mindy Stadtlander, CEO of Health Share of Oregon; Andy Mendenhall, CEO of Central City Concern; and Lance Orton, Executive Director of CityTeam. It was moderated by Blair Best of KGW.

Topics included the urgency of unsheltered homelessness, behavioral health challenges, failed drug enforcement, the affordable housing crisis and jail confinement of alleged offenders.



Thrasher cited a NW Examiner survey released earlier this week in which 96% of responders did not want people camping on our streets if other reasonable options for sheltering are available.

“That’s a clear sign of the public’s concerns for the unsheltered homeless and its impact on our communities,” he said.

A complete replay of the 90-minute forum has been released.