Anna Castle

Died March 17, 2025

Anna Castle, a registered nurse at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, died March 17 at age 67. Anna Marie Troychak was born on Sept. 15, 1957, in Portland and moved with her family in 1960 to Milwaukie, where she attended St. John the Baptist School and LaSalle High School. She received a master's degree at the University of Southern California. After working in the healthcare field in Santa Barbara, Calif., she married Rick Castle, and they moved to Portland. She is survived by her daughters, Emily and Molly; brothers Michael and Joe; and sister Mary.

W. Ronald Frazier Jr.

Died March 30, 2025

William Ronald Frazier Jr., who grew up in Portland Heights and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958, died March 30 at age 84. He was born in Portland on March 12, 1941, the great, great-grandson of pioneers who came to Oregon in 1845. He received a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and a master’s degree in education from Reed College. He served in the Peace Corps for two years in Niger, and taught in Greece and France. After returning to the United States, he taught French at Estacada High School. He is survived by a son, Alexandre; and two grandchildren.

Robert A. Sprouse II

Died March 15, 2025

Robert Allen Sprouse II, the former CEO of the family owned Sprouse-Reitz Stores, died March 15 at age 89. He was born on Dec. 25, 1935, in Portland and grew up in the Hillside Neighborhood. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953 and attended Williams College in Williamstown, Mass. He married Frances Russell in 1957. He held several positions with Sprouse-Reitz before becoming CEO. He served on the boards of the Multnomah Athletic Club and Black Butte Ranch and was a member of the Arlington Club and the Young Presidents Organization. He is survived by his sons, Robert III and David; brother, John; and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda, in 2010.

Katharine Snouffer

Died Jan. 27, 2025

Katharine Snouffer, who lived and worked in Northwest Portland for many years, died Jan. 27 at age 88. Katharine Iliinsky was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Portland, She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1954 and attended Portland State University. She worked in the insurance and import/export fields, as a social worker at St. Vincent’s Hospital when in it was on Northwest Westover and for many years at the Lewis & Clark Law School. She was also a fundraiser and event coordinator for nonprofit organization. She lived on Northwest Johnson Street in the 1960s and ’70s. She volunteered for Friends of Timberline, the Pacific Northwest Ski Association, the Portland Zoo, BodyVox Dance Co., Multnomah Arts Center and the Portland Opera, as well as Mayor Bud Clark’s campaign. She married Carl Winterholler in 1957, and they raised three children. They divorced. In 1990, she married Judge William Snouffer in 1990; he died in 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Mardi Winterholler; sons, Mitchell and Morgan Winterholler; brother, Nicholai Iliinsky; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Goose Hollow Inn on Monday, May 5, 3-6 p.m.

Dr. Mark Deffebach

Died March 14, 2025

Dr. Mark Deffebach, a longtime resident of Portland Heights, died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest arrest on March 14 at age 70. He was born on Aug. 1, 1954, in San Francisco. He received a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College and a medical degree from Oregon Health & Science University. In 1993, he began his 30-year career at OHSU and the Portland VA Medical Center, where the pulmonary department is now named for him. He was a talented saxophone player, a member of several big bands and was a member of the Portland Wind Symphony for more than 25 years. He married Christina Johnson in 1980. He is survived by his wife, Christina; daughter, Anna Deffebach; son, Peter Deffebach; and brothers, Paul and Donn.

Theresa Farrens

Died March 13, 2025

Theresa Nan Farrens, a Pearl District resident, died March 13 at age 81 after complications from a coronary angiogram. Theresa Rittenour was born on Dec. 13, 1943, in Portland, and grew up in Raleigh Hills. She attended Beaverton High School. She attended the University of Oregon and graduated from Portland State University in 1967. She married John Werschkul in 1965, and they had three daughters. In 1975, she married William Farrens. She won awards in swimming at the Multnomah Athletic Club, where she was a member. She and her husband funded scholarships for students at Portland State University and Dartmouth College. She worked with AFS Intercultural Programs at Lincoln High School. She is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Erika Wrenn, Hilda Werschkul, Amy McDonald and Gretchen TenBrook; son, Christopher Farrens; sister, Gretchen Sopko; and seven grandchildren.

Death notices

Janet Goodrich Hastings, 88, volunteer at Washington Park Rose Garden.

Nancy Beth (Donald) Duke, 86, 1956 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Dr. Robert Berselli, 85, Multnomah Athletic Club member.

John Morrell, 84, resident of Northwest Hills.

The Northwest Examiner publishes obituaries of people who lived, worked or had other substantial connections to our readership area, which includes Northwest Portland, Goose Hollow, Sauvie Island and areas north of Highway 26. If you have information about a death in our area, please contact us at allan@nwexaminer.com. Photographs are also welcomed. There is no charge for obituaries in the Examiner.