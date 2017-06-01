The Oregon Legislature is advancing a bill that would undercut many of Portland’s land-use policies, zoning regulations, neighborhood plans and historic districts. Design review would become optional. The city’s mammoth comprehensive plan update may become Swiss cheese should HB 2007 be enacted.

HB 2007 is a single-minded act of faith that nothing government can be doing is more important than building more housing. Construction of new housing would ostensibly reduce homelessness and provide decent affordable housing for the growing sector of society that cannot keep up with soaring rents and housing prices.

Simply put, rules and policies that slow or add to the cost of housing construction are to be overridden. Many details of the bill are in flux, but that is the thrust.

If the Oregon Home Builders Association were granted one wish without limit, they could hardly have written a more self-serving bill. No one knows whether 19th century laissez faire economics plus 21st century social subsidies will create a Frankenstein of unintended consequences, but one can be sure that it will make homebuilders rich.

Anyone with a middle school understanding of local control, however, will detect a wee bit of a problem. Cities and local governments are supposed to have autonomy over matters within their jurisdictions that don’t harm the rest of the state. The zoning code of Portland is different from the one in Baker City, and neither has any business telling the other how far houses must be set back from the sidewalk.

Mayor Ted Wheeler should be screaming about the violation of local control. Portland has spent millions of hours, much less dollars, developing city plans tailored to each part of the city, and now it’s OK if the state paints over these efforts with one big brush that says housing first?

I grabbed Michael Cox, the mayor’s spokesperson, by the lapels (figuratively) and asked what Mr. Wheeler is doing about it.

This is what I got back:

“Our city’s government relations team is monitoring this bill in Salem and is offering advice on improving it when appropriate.”

Talk about an inadequate answer.

But it’s worse—I think he’s in on it.

If the city of Portland were not amenable to this bombshell legislation, I’m pretty sure the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tina Kotek of Portland, would not have gotten this far. She would have quickly learned never to mention it again in polite company.

After hearing Kotek defend her handiwork, I’m convinced the band is all on the same page. Kotek labeled opponents of the bill NIMBYs—people of privilege trying to keep low-income housing out of their neighborhoods.

This is the same rhetoric coming from the city of Portland, as we reported last month in our Page 1 story on the discrediting of neighborhood associations.

Wheeler and company may feel secure watching Kotek hurl lightning bolts in Salem while pretending they had nothing to do with it. Should HB 2007 pass, they can say they have no choice but to follow the law of the land.

But they do have a choice. Local control cannot be handed over casually if they ever again want to assert that Portland has a particular way of doing things, and the wheat farmers of Eastern Oregon should butt out. When the rights of their constituents are threatened, our elected officials must push back on principle even if they like some of the goals of the usurpers.

Tina Kotek represents a part of North and Northeast Portland. Is there anyone in City Hall who speaks for the whole city?