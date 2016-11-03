No matter how bad it looks, city officials are still planning to give owners of a parcel on Southwest Jefferson Street the right to obstruct views of the Vista Bridge.

The proposed solution is not to limit building heights but to designate a novel angle of vision not affected by future construction. The city’s neck-craning solution would give these property owner/developers an extra 35 feet of height without technically violating a designated view corridor.

The Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission weighed the pros and cons of this arrangement Sept. 27 and deemed it acceptable. The commission passed three motions recommended by bureau staff to implement the scheme.

Red flags were flying long before the commission affirmed the deal.

The front page of the April 2016 NW Examiner (“Why do you think they call it Vista Bridge?”) was illustrated by a hypothetical building blocking half of the bridge, as seen from Jefferson Street to the east. That image extended from land co-owned by Dan Petrusich, the subject of ethics charges because he served on a BPS stakeholders advisory committee that recommended greater building heights here while he defied official requests to disclose his property holdings.

Despite the news coverage and a special public meeting in March, at which neighborhood activists vented charges of conflict of interest and appearances of impropriety, a revised draft of Central City view corridors still favored extra height for the half-block property at 1853 SW Jefferson St.

The latest draft trimmed allowable height from 130 feet to 75 feet—compared with 40 feet in the current code—but even a 75-foot structure would blot out much of the sightline from the street and sidewalks below.

So planning staff decided it’s all a matter of perspective. Moving the official viewpoint to Collins Circle at Southwest 18th and Jefferson about five blocks east of the bridge, one can still take in the entire span regardless of what may be built on either side of the street.

The thing is, no one stands on Collins Circle. It’s an island of stacked boulders and trees unconnected to surrounding streets by crosswalks and inhospitable to anyone who might jaywalk to get there. The circle is filled by a mound of basalt boulders, a configuration designed by the late landscape architect Robert Murase in 1997.

It was meant to be looked at, not from. TriMet commissioned the project as part of the Westside Light Rail, and Murase’s son Scott said the objective was to keep people out of the circle, in part for safety reasons and in part to keep homeless people from congregating there.

BPS planner Mindy Brooks did not provide that background in explaining a new use for the circle to the commission.

“A local developer asked for heights to be increased along Jefferson Street to 75 feet to allow for typical five-over-one [story] construction,” Brooks said. “He noted that Jefferson Street is identified as a commercial corridor and 75 feet would support redevelopment around a light rail stop.

Without naming him, Brooks said the same source suggested moving the viewpoint.

Asked how many lots would be affected by the increased height allowance, Brooks replied, “The main lot that that affects, and that’s a pretty significant one, is that lot right here with surface parking. Then there’s a building next to it.”

The building she identified is the former Esquire Motors garage; the parking lot served its customers.

Though divided into separate parcels, the properties have the same address (1853 SW Jefferson St.) and are owned by Jefferson Holdings LLC, which Oregon Secretary of State records show is registered to Petrusich and five others. It uses his home address.

Brooks justified the “slight” height increase as a way to “activate ground floor retail and residential above.”

She also emphasized the benefits of turning Collins Circle into a viewpoint.

“This would achieve several things,” she said.

It would add open space to a neighborhood deficient in that category and would improve “pedestrian connectivity.”

At that point, one commission member balked.

“I can’t see how you’re going to gain a public benefit as open space,” Jeff Bachrach said. “If Goose Hollow needs open space, has there been an inventory? Has there been an analysis of where there’s some other opportunities?

“I’d have to see the design and the costs if you’re going to turn that traffic circle [into a viewpoint]. There are no surrounding uses.

“To establish a view as an excuse to then try to develop public open space—a park of some kind—I’m very skeptical.”

While the vote to increase the height limit on the Petrusich parcel was unanimous, Bachrach and Eli Spevak voted against the Collins Circle viewpoint.

Spevak said he couldn’t justify public expenditures on view corridors when the city is in an affordable housing crisis.

Tracy Prince, president of the Goose Hollow Foothills League, found the decision and process leading to it objectionable and undemocratic.

“Dan Petrusich was allowed to shape the view/height policy behind closed doors with no representation by the neighborhood,” Prince said later. “The neighborhood literally had no knowledge of this proposed new viewpoint … until it was presented by BPS staff to the Planning and Sustainability Commission in a work session where no public comment is allowed.

“This alleged viewpoint is clearly designed to benefit one developer and one property,” she said.

The Examiner asked commission Vice Chair Chris Smith if Prince’s claims of a one-sided process were valid.

“It’s not atypical for us to generate new language in a work session (or have staff suggest new language in preparation for a work session—which is what I think happened here), as we try to respond to all the views we’ve heard in testimony,” Smith answered in an email.

“We don’t typically reopen a hearing after our work sessions to give the public a chance to react to our decisions,” he wrote. “Folks have a chance to second-guess us at City Council.”

Asked if what happened went far beyond refining known issues into adopting new policies having major impacts on the public and outside agencies without their knowledge, Smith accepted that as a fair summation.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesperson Dylan Rivera told the Examiner his department does not have a position on a viewpoint in Collins Circle but he “would be interested in learning more about” the idea.

City Commissioner Steve Novick, who oversees the Bureau of Transportation, which controls Collins Circle, did not answer an inquiry from the Examiner about the unfunded mandate approved by the Planning and Sustainability Commission.

Reflecting on the commission action later in the month, members of the Goose Hollow Foothills League board were cynical about changing the viewpoint to accommodate a developer.

GFHL board member Eric Simon doubts that even that accommodation will happen any time soon.

“That will be in the 10- to 20-year plan, probably,” he said at last month’s board meeting.

“This has got to be illegal,” said GHFL member Sherry Salamon at that meeting. “It just doesn’t pass the smell test. Why do we have a planning bureau that gives special treatment to a few private developers?”